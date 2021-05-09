Go to Contents
(LEAD) Chinese rocket debris falls into Indian Ocean

16:39 May 09, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES with ministry statement)

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Debris from a Chinese space rocket fell into the Indian Ocean on Sunday, the science ministry said.

Remnants of the Long March 5B rocket landed in waters southeast of India around 11:30 a.m., the ministry said, citing data from the U.S.-based Combined Space Operations Center.

The rocket was launched last week carrying a module of China's first permanent space station into orbit. But a large piece of debris plunged back in an uncontrolled reentry.

Members of the Korea Space Operations Center hold a videoconference with officials of the U.S.-led Combined Space Operations Center on May 7, 2021, to discuss falling debris from a Chinese space rocket, in this photo provided by South Korea's Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


