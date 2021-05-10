Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:29 May 10, 2021

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Repeated deaths at workplaces make bereaved families fighters (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Mother and daughter speculators under investigation for fraud involving large lump-sum deposits in greater Seoul area (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 pandemic hurts balance of child rearing and life (Donga llbo)
-- Moon should take better care of people than his loyal supporters (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Political critics advise Moon administration to take care of public welfare (Segye Times)
-- 25 students in classroom in U.S., 25 AI teachers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- One-person households top 9 million for first time this year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minority groups in Myanmar ignore Myanmarese's calls to fight Myanmar military (Hankyoreh)
-- More than 45 percent of high-ranking government officials own farmland in S. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea Enterprises Federation calls for big firms to refrain from raising salaries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SMR to be game changer in global hydrogen competition (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moscow, Beijing are cozying up to Pyongyang (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19 variants spread in Ulsan (Korea Herald)
-- Korea urged to overhaul regulations on cryptocurrencies (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK