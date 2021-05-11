Korean-language dailies

-- Moon on 4th inauguration anniversary: I have no words for real estate issues (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon says he has no words for real estate issues, vows to back up policies (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon says he does not think personnel screening system has failed (Donga llbo)

-- Moon says screening system did not fail, shows discrepancy with public opinion (Seoul Shinmun)

-- State affairs keynote: 'My way' (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae's involvement in Ulsan mayor election: comprehensive edition of corrupt election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- My way for Moon who has one year remaining (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon says personnel screening system has not failed (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon says he felt like he was hit with "bamboo clappers" like a whipping, admits failure in real estate policies (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI soars after eased U.S. tapering jitters (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Second startup boom -- 768 firms sign IPO agreements (Korea Economic Daily)

