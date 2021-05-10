(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 10)

Now Moon needs to reflect on his policy blunders. He should not repeat the same mistakes he has made over the last four years. First of all, he must restore the value of fairness and justice to win back the hearts and minds of the people. Then he should come up with new policies to bring runaway housing prices under control, defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilize people's livelihoods, and speed up economic recovery. Otherwise he cannot avoid becoming a lame-duck president.

