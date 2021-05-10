Suwon Samsung beat K League giants Jeonbuk in key showdown
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- This was a gratifying victory for Suwon Samsung Bluewings on many levels.
By beating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-1 on Sunday, Suwon handed the K League 1's top-ranked club their first loss of the year. It was Suwon's first win over Jeonbuk since Nov. 19, 2017, a stretch of 10 matches in which Suwon had two draws and eight losses.
Also in the process, Suwon prevailed in the most intriguing grudge match in the K League this year, contested as it was against the backdrop of Jeonbuk's controversial acquisition of a former Suwon youth player, Paik Seung-ho.
When Paik was looking to end his European stint and get a fresh start in the K League earlier this year, he began negotiating with Jeonbuk. However, Suwon claimed that Paik had to honor a prior agreement that stipulated the midfielder sign with Suwon if he wanted to play in South Korea.
When Paik left Suwon's feeder program to join FC Barcelona's youth team as a teenager, the K League club offered financial assistance, on the condition that the player would be theirs upon return. When Paik joined Jeonbuk anyway, Suwon threatened legal action against the 24-year-old.
Then last Tuesday, Suwon said they'd reached an amicable settlement with Paik, without offering further details. The announcement came five days before the showdown against Jeonbuk.
After not ultimately taking the matter to court, Suwon won the only battle that matters -- on the pitch.
Paik had missed Jeonbuk's first meeting against Suwon on April 3, held just four days after his signing, but he got into the starting lineup in this one.
He made little impact in his 70 minutes of action, as Suwon went on a goal barrage to give Jeonbuk, the K League's top-scoring club, a taste of their own medicine.
After a scoreless first half, Suwon poured in three goals in a nine-minute span in the second half for an easy victory. Ko Seung-beom fired the opening salvo, and Jung Sang-bin and Lee Ki-je followed suit.
Stanislav Iljutcenko's 90th-minute goal, for his league-leading ninth of the season, wasn't nearly enough for Jeonbuk.
Jeonbuk remained at the top with 29 points, and Suwon jumped two spots to take fourth place. They're tied with Daegu FC, winners of five straight, at 22 points, and Daegu hold the tiebreak edge in goals scored, 18-17.
Daegu became the first club this season to win five in a row on Saturday by blanking Incheon United 3-0. It is also the longest winning streak in club history.
Daegu opened the season on a four-match winless skid and managed just one victory in their first eight matches.
The turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable: They reeled off three straight 1-0 victories in April and have won the first two matches of May by a combined 7-2.
Daegu's Brazilian forward Cesinha, who'd missed three previous matches with a left hamstring injury, marked his return with a goal.
Also on Saturday, Suwon FC beat Jeju United 3-1 to climb out of the cellar. Jeju have only lost twice all season, but both of the defeats have come against Suwon FC.
Pohang Steelers and Gangwon FC played to a 1-1 draw. Pohang remained undefeated in six matches with three wins and three draws, while Gangwon don't have a win in five matches (two draws and three losses).
