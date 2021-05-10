Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday the government will focus all-out efforts on South Korea's economy achieving at least 4 percent growth in 2021.
He also declared a push to create herd immunity here against COVID-19 earlier than scheduled, in a special address to mark his fourth inauguration anniversary.
"The government will achieve a faster and stronger economic recovery," he said in the speech at the Chunchugwan press room of Cheong Wa Dae. He vowed to muster "all government capabilities so that South Korea's economy can attain 4 percent growth, or more, for the first time in 11 years and invigorate the private sector."
The president said more than 13 million people here would be given coronavirus vaccine shots in the first half of this year.
"The government will complete the administration of the first doses of vaccinations to all eligible people by the end of September and advance the target date of achieving herd immunity from the initially planned November," he added.
On the stalled Korea peace process, Moon reaffirmed a commitment to close cooperation with U.S. President Joe Biden. He cited a plan for his first in-person summit talks with Biden to be held at the White House in late May.
"We will explore a way to restore dialogue between South and North Korea, as well as North Korea and the United States, and take the step of peace and cooperation again," he stated.
He added, however, he won't be "pushed for time or be impatient" in his final year in office in making efforts to reactivate the peace process.
