Doosan Infracore releases prototype of battery packs for construction equipment

11:44 May 10, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore said Monday that it has rolled out a prototype of battery packs for construction equipment and agriculture machinery.

The battery packs comprised of battery modules, battery management systems and cooling systems will enable Doosan Infracore to release 1.7-ton electric excavators by early next year, the company said.

Doosan Infracore said it aims to post 500 billion won (US$448 million) in sales of its battery packs in 2030.

The battery packs could be mounted on construction equipment, agriculture machinery and golf carts, the company added.

This photo provided by Doosan Infracore Co. on May 10, 2021, shows a prototype of battery packs for construction machinery. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

