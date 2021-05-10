Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Moon vows speedy vaccinations, efforts for 4 pct economic growth
SEOUL-- President Moon Jae-in said Monday the government will focus all-out efforts on South Korea's economy achieving at least 4 percent growth in 2021.
He also declared a push to create herd immunity here against COVID-19 earlier than scheduled, in a special address to mark his fourth inauguration anniversary.
S. Korean economy on modest recovery path despite spiking virus cases: KDI
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a modest recovery track despite spiking coronavirus cases as the manufacturing sector has continued to improve on robust exports, a state-run think tank said Monday.
The country's exports and facility investment logged accelerated growth amid continued improvement in external demand, according to a monthly economic assessment report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI).
Moon's approval rating rebounds from record low as presidential term enters final year: poll
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has seen a slight rebound from last week's record-low figure according to a poll released Monday, the fourth anniversary of his inauguration.
In a four-day weekday poll by Realmeter on 2,015 voters nationwide conducted last week except on the Children's Day holiday, Moon gained support from 36 percent of respondents, up 3 percentage points from the all-time low of 33 percent recorded the previous week.
Seoul stocks sharply up late Mon. morning on eased inflation worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks expanded their gains late Monday morning on the back of weak U.S. jobs data that helped ease investor worries about early post-pandemic inflation around the world.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 44.94 points, or 1.41 percent, to 3,242.14 points as of 11:20 a.m.
S. Korea seeks to develop advanced robot for ground surveillance
SEOUL -- South Korea is seeking to develop an advanced robot to conduct surveillance missions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and other risky regions, the arms procurement agency said Monday.
The Defense Acquisition Administration (DAPA) began receiving applications from companies and research institutes for advanced technologies and ideas to build a small surveillance robot, agency officials said.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows 94 pct efficacy, eligible for approval: panel
SEOUL -- A South Korean panel of experts said Monday that the vaccine for the novel coronavirus by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. showed more than a 94 percent efficacy rate and is eligible for use.
The advisory board consisting of outside experts announced its review on the efficacy and safety of the Moderna vaccine, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
Celltrion begins global supply of COVID-19 antibody treatment
SEOUL -- South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. has begun the global supply of its COVID-19 antibody treatment starting with Pakistan, according to the company's affiliate on Monday.
Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, said it has signed a contract with a Pakistan state-run company to export 100,000 tablets of Rekirona, which is enough for 30,000 people.
N.K. paper highlights nationwide support for farming amid rice-planting season
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper on Monday highlighted state-led efforts to support the farming sector amid a full-fledged rice-planting season as the country is striving to bolster grain production in the face of chronic food shortages.
"The Cabinet, ministries, central agencies and other party organizations are drawing up (relevant) plans as the whole country is striving to support the farming sector," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said.
Turnover of KOSDAQ market tumbles on resumed short selling
SEOUL -- South Korea's minor bourse saw its turnover recently plunge below the 10 trillion-won (US$8.98 billion) mark following a partial resumption of short selling, data showed Monday.
The daily turnover of the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market averaged about 8.8 trillion won over the last five sessions, far lower than the April figure of the 12 trillion-won range, according to the data from the Korea Exchange.
Regulator set to take actions against shippers over alleged price fixing
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator is reviewing punitive actions against the country's leading shipper, HMM Co., and other local shipping lines over suspected price fixing, industry sources said Monday.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) informed them that it has completed its probe into allegations that HMM and others colluded to fix higher freight rates for a Southeast Asian sea route, according to the sources.
