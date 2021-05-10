Full text of President Moon Jae-in's special address to mark four years in office

Just one year ago right here, I made a promise that we would put all possible capabilities into surmounting the economic crisis together with the people. I said that I would do my best to actually turn crises into opportunities, going beyond merely escaping from crises. Today, in this same place after one year, it is very fortunate for me to be able to report to the people that our economy has already recovered to the pre-COVID-19 level during the first quarter of this year – faster than that of any other OECD member. We have pulled off this achievement while resolutely enduring the economic crisis. This national accomplishment and people's pride has been made possible thanks to our households, businesses and the Government working together in perfect harmony.