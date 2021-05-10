Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

GS Holdings shifts to black in Q1

14:45 May 10, 2021

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 584.6 billion won (US$524.8 million), swinging from a loss of 295.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 706.4 billion won, up 7365.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.1 percent to 4.28 trillion won.

The operating profit was 46.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK