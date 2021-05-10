GS Holdings shifts to black in Q1
14:45 May 10, 2021
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 584.6 billion won (US$524.8 million), swinging from a loss of 295.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 706.4 billion won, up 7365.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.1 percent to 4.28 trillion won.
The operating profit was 46.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
