Lotte Shopping remains in red in Q1
15:41 May 10, 2021
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net loss of 40.6 billion won (US$36.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 18.5 percent on-year to 61.8 billion won. Sales decreased 4.8 percent to 3.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 57.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)