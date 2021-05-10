Main opposition boycotts adoption of PM nominee's confirmation report
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition party on Monday boycotted the adoption of a confirmation report for President Moon Jae-in's pick for prime minister in protest against the president's remarks hinting that he will appoint three other minister nominees despite fierce opposition from the party.
Rep. Suh Byung-soo of the People Power Party, who chairs the parliamentary committee on Kim's confirmation hearing, said he canceled a scheduled committee meeting to deliberate on the adoption of Kim Boo-kyum's confirmation report, citing the comments made by Moon earlier in the day.
In a press conference marking the fourth anniversary of his inauguration, Moon stated that he doesn't see the administration's process of verifying the personal backgrounds of the science, oceans and land minister nominees as a failure just because the opposition objects to their appointments.
Lim Hye-sook, Park Jun-young and Noh Hyeong-ouk, nominees for science, oceans and land ministers, respectively, were heavily targeted by the PPP for some of their personal and family-related histories that are alleged to be unethical to borderline illegal.
Suh said the comments were a sign that Moon will appoint the nominees regardless of the outcome of parliament's confirmation hearing and added that he declines to sign off on such a "perfunctory confirmation hearing."
The deadlock came as Monday marked the deadline for parliament to adopt reports on whether or not to approve Kim and the three