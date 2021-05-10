F&F Q1 net profit up 309.4 pct to 56.4 bln won
16:30 May 10, 2021
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 56.4 billion won (US$50.6 million), up 309.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 304.2 percent on-year to 70 billion won. Sales increased 72.1 percent to 285.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 90.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
