Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

F&F Q1 net profit up 309.4 pct to 56.4 bln won

16:30 May 10, 2021

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 56.4 billion won (US$50.6 million), up 309.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 304.2 percent on-year to 70 billion won. Sales increased 72.1 percent to 285.7 billion won.

The operating profit was 90.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK