S. Korea working closely with U.S. to secure COVID vaccines before June: ambassador
WASHINGTON -- South Korea is closely consulting with the United States to quickly secure COVID-19 vaccines, South Korea's ambassador to the United States said Monday, adding the United States understands the difficulty South Korea faces.
Amb. Lee Soo-hyuck also expressed hope that the U.S. will soon expand exports of vaccines by U.S. manufacturers.
(2nd LD) New cases back above 500 amid possible hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose back above 500 on Tuesday, with health authorities remaining on alert over a potential spike amid spreading variant cases.
The country reported 511 more COVID-19 cases, including 483 local infections, raising the total caseload to 128,283, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Exports soar 81 pct in first 10 days of May
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports soared 81.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of May as shipments of chips, autos and petroleum goods remained robust amid a global economic recovery, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$12.5 billion in the May 1-10 period, compared with $6.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
S. Korea settles 53 non-tariff trade barriers in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Tuesday it has settled 53 cases of non-tariff trade barriers that had direct impacts on local exporters in 2020.
Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) operated 3,354 technical barriers to trade (TBT) in 2020, up 30 percent from 2016, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Of them, 131 cases had adverse impacts on local exports.
N.K. pushes to improve efficiency of power production amid chronic shortage
SEOUL -- North Korea has stepped up efforts to produce and distribute electricity more efficiently, state media said Tuesday, amid a chronic power shortage and challenges in meeting the country's five-year economic goals.
Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, said that the power transmission and distribution department in South Hamgyong Province has successfully established a database to introduce a geographic information system for improving efficiency in the province at the end of last month.
S. Korean snack firms log brisk overseas sales in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korean confectionary companies enjoyed brisk overseas sales in 2020 thanks to the high popularity of Korean pop culture and food abroad, industry sources said Tuesday.
Overseas sales of industry giant Orion Corp. stood at approximately 1.5 trillion won (US$1.34 billion) last year, accounting for 65.6 percent of its overall top line.
S. Korean airlines expand non-scheduled flights to India this month
SEOUL -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's two biggest carriers, said Tuesday they will expand non-scheduled flights to India this month to bring home Koreans residing there amid the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
Korean Air and Asiana said they plan to provide two and seven flights, respectively, in May to the virus-hit South Asian country.
Movie theaters, TV series studios receive mixed Q1 results amid protracted pandemic
SEOUL -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has lingered for more than a year, the South Korean entertainment industry sectors have posted disproportionate results for the first quarter.
Local multiplex chains, led by industry leader CJ CGV, remained in the red in the first three months of the year as tightened social distancing and a lack of blockbuster movies have kept people from going to theaters.
