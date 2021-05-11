Source, destination of illicit weapons seized at sea still under investigation: Kirby
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The source and destination of illicit weapons seized over the weekend in Arabian waters are still under investigation, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday, adding the U.S. does not exclude North Korea from its list of potential destinations.
The U.S. Navy earlier said it has seized thousands of illicit weapons from a stateless dhow or boat in international waters in the North Arabian Sea.
John Kirby, the Department of Defense spokesman, said the seized weapons included Russian-made anti-tank missiles.
"You mean as the potential destination? No," he said when asked if North Korea could be excluded from the line of investigation for the intended destination of the seized weapons.
The questioner pointed out that North Korea is said to possess "a lot" of Russian and Chinese made weapons and even has the ability to produce copies, apparently implying the country may not need to import additional Russian made weapons.
The U.S. has also long accused North Korea of proliferating conventional weapons.
"North Korea remains an arms supplier to a small group of countries, including Iran, Syria and Uganda," Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, said in written testimony submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee late last month.
Kirby said the North, or apparently any other country for that matter, could not be excluded as a potential destination simply because the U.S. investigation has yet to be completed.
"As I said at the beginning, the final destination of this materiel is unknown. That's why we're investigating it," he said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)