SK Telecom Q1 net profit up 86.9 pct to 572 bln won
10:36 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 572 billion won (US$510.8 million), up 86.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 29 percent on-year to 388.8 billion won. Sales increased 7.4 percent to 4.78 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
