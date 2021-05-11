Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Enhypen #Oricon #Japan

K-pop rookie Enhypen tops Japanese music chart, set for Japan debut

12:12 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Boy band Enhypen has rocked Japan with its latest EP, topping a key music chart in the Asian country for two straight weeks ahead of its official debut there.

The seven-piece act's second EP "Border: Carnival" sat atop Japanese music tracker Oricon's weekly album charts in the latest data compiled between May 3-9, extending its winning streak.

The two-week record, the first for both Japanese and overseas acts on the weekly chart compiled this year, is the latest in the K-pop rookie's feats.

This photo, provided by Belift Lab, shows K-pop boy band Enhypen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

Enhypen's EP -- released on April 26 -- sold 522,136 copies last month, ranking No. 1 on April's monthly album sales charts based on just five days of sales.

The multinational act, which includes a Japanese member, is set to debut in Japan on July 6 with single "Border: Hakanai."

The album includes a new Japanese song as well as Japanese versions of pre-released Korean songs "Given-Taken" and "Let Me In."

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK