Yongsan Ward, including Itaewon, to create digital map for foreigners
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Yongsan Ward, the area of Seoul known among other things for its hip restaurants and nightlife in Itaewon, will launch a digital map containing useful information for foreigners by the end of this year, the ward office said Tuesday.
The English map will show the locations of hotels, restaurants, markets, tourist attractions, police stations, embassies and other facilities in the central ward, some with panoramic views.
The office said it determined that foreigners did not have enough access to everyday information about the district.
"The map will not only help foreign nationals living in the area but also help tourists visiting Yongsan from overseas to more conveniently access local attractions and facilities," Yongsan Mayor Sung Jang-hyun said in a press release.
The project won 200 million won (US$178,700) in a contest organized by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The office said it also plans to build an integrated big data platform by the end of the year and connect the map to the system.
