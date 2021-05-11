KT Q1 net profit up 43.7 pct to 326.5 bln won
13:04 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 326.5 billion won (US$292 million), up 43.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 444.2 billion won, up 15.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.4 percent to 6.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
