Cosmax Q1 net income up 721.2 pct to 9.8 bln won
13:05 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 9.8 billion won (US$8.8 million), up 721.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 23.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 16 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5 percent to 345 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
