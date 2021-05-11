Aekyung Industrial Q1 net income down 11.7 pct to 8.1 bln won
13:06 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 8.1 billion won (US$7.2 million), down 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 38.8 percent on-year to 7.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.6 percent to 135.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 6.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
