Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Aekyung Industrial Q1 net income down 11.7 pct to 8.1 bln won

13:06 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 8.1 billion won (US$7.2 million), down 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 38.8 percent on-year to 7.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 15.6 percent to 135.3 billion won.

The operating profit was 6.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK