Hanwha Solutions Q1 net income up 501.4 pct to 385.2 bln won
13:56 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 385.2 billion won (US$343.9 million), up 501.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 52.3 percent on-year to 254.6 billion won. Sales increased 6.9 percent to 2.4 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)