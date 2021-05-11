Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Park Ji-won #Japan trip

Seoul's spy chief departs for Japan to meet Japanese, U.S. counterparts

14:46 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's intelligence chief departed for Japan on Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and U.S. counterparts, sources said.

National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Ji-won left Inchon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day for Tokyo, according to the sources.

The NIS has not disclosed details on his itinerary.

News reports have said that Park will attend a trilateral meeting with Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, and Avril Haines, the U.S. director of national intelligence.

The spy chiefs are expected to discuss cooperation on North Korea, among other things, since the U.S. government of President Joe Biden recently wrapped up its monthslong policy review on the communist state.

On the sidelines, Park is also expected to meet Toshihiro Nikai, No. 2 of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The meeting comes as bilateral ties between South Korea and Japan remain frayed over the prolonged row regarding wartime forced labor and sexual slavery issues.

During his previous trip to Tokyo in November, Park met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and delivered President Moon Jae-in's intention to improve bilateral relations.

Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service, enters the National Assembly in Seoul on March 29, 2021, to attend a plenary session of the Assembly's intelligence committee. (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK