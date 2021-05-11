Hanwha Aerospace shifts to black in Q1
14:44 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 100.1 billion won (US$89.4 million), turning from a loss of 9.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 3.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
The operating profit was 72.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
