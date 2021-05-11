Go to Contents
6,705 native Koreans have become Catholic priests: report

15:10 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 6,705 native Koreans have joined the Roman Catholic priesthood in the 237 years of the Catholic history in the country, a report showed Tuesday.

According to the 2021 directory published by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea, the list of ordained priests includes Father Andrea Kim, who became the first-ever Korean Catholic priest in 1845, and Father Yoon Hong-min, who most recently received his priesthood in February.

Among those, 5,515 were still active in their practice. A total of 645 have passed away, while 545 have returned to their former secular lives.

Yi Seung-hun became the first Korean Catholic with his baptism in 1784. As of 2020, there were 5.9 million Catholics accounting for 11.2 percent of the South Korea's population.

This photo provided by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea shows an ordination ceremony for new priests in Jan. 12, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

