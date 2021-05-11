Israeli FM cuts short Seoul trip after Hamas rocket attacks
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi cut short his trip to Seoul and left for home Tuesday, after the Hamas militant group launched rocket attacks on Israel earlier this week, the foreign ministry said.
Ashkenazi, along with Economy Minister Amir Peretz, arrived here Monday for a four-day visit for bilateral talks with their South Korean counterparts and to attend a ceremony for the signing of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).
On Monday, Hamas militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem, with Israel having struck back at Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in the latest escalation of tensions in the region, reports said.
Before his departure, Ashkenazi called Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong to explain tensions following the attacks, and asked for his understanding, the ministry said. The two sides were set to hold a luncheon meeting on Wednesday.
"Minister Chung said that he understands the urgency of the situation in Israel, and voiced hope that the standoff with Palestinians will be addressed peacefully," Choi Young-sam, ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing.
"Economy Minister Peretz will remain in Seoul to proceed with his schedule, including the ceremony for the signing of the FTA," he added.
Chung and Ashkenazi agreed to hold phone talks in the near future and continue close cooperation in dealing with pending bilateral issues, Choi said.
