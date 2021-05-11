Grand Korea Leisure turns to loss in Q1
15:17 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 37.4 billion won (US$33.4 million), swinging from a profit of 14.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 46.6 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 26.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 95.3 percent to 5.3 billion won.
The operating loss was 19 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)