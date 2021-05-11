Go to Contents
S. Korea reviews cybersecurity readiness amid U.S. pipeline disruptions

15:31 May 11, 2021

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday it is examining its cybersecurity readiness of its energy-related infrastructure, as the United States grapples with a major ransomware attack that has disrupted its pipeline system.

Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook held a virtual meeting with officials from state-run energy firms to thoroughly prepare for potential cyberattacks, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Last week, U.S.-based Colonial Pipeline, a major pipeline system operator, suffered a cyberattack, which forced the company to suspend its operation, dealing a harsh blow to the supply of oil in the world's No. 1 economy.

"The incident indicates that South Korea should also check the readiness of its cybersecurity for its energy-related infrastructure," Moon said.

The ministry added it will closely monitor related situations in the U.S. and its potential impact on the global energy market.

