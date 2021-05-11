Kangwon Land remains in red in Q1
15:49 May 11, 2021
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 40.9 billion won (US$36.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 59.6 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 186.8 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 58.7 percent to 97.4 billion won.
The operating loss was 6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)