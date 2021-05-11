3 S. Koreans die from COVID-19 in India: official
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean citizens have died from COVID-19 in virus-ravaged India, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
They were among 173 South Koreans in India confirmed to have contracted the virus. Of them, 115 have recovered as of Monday, according to the official.
To help South Koreans cope with the pandemic, the ministry has sent 52 oxygen generators to Korean communities in India using diplomatic pouches, the official added.
In coordination with local air carriers, the ministry has arranged 13 nonscheduled flights to India for this month to help Koreans return home. Regular flights between the two countries have been suspended since March last year over coronavirus concerns.
As of end-April, about 10,000 South Koreans were in India, including 5,000 in Chennai and 4,000 in New Delhi, according to ministry data.
