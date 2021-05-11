Main opposition party to hold convention next month to pick new chairman
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday it will hold a convention next month to elect the new party leadership.
The party's central election committee decided to host the party convention on June 11 to pick the new chairman and the new members of the supreme council, during its inaugural meeting held earlier in the day.
Currently, about 12 party members have declared or are reportedly considering running for the party chairmanship.
As the competition for the chairman seat became heated, the party committee deferred its decision on setting the ground rules for a primary for the election and said it will make the decision after the deadline for candidacy registration on May 22.
So far, five heavyweight incumbent legislators declared their bids for the chairman post left vacant by the departure of interim party leader Kim Chong-in last month. They include the previous floor leader Joo Ho-young as well as Cho Hae-jin and Hong Moon-pyo, three- and four-term lawmakers, respectively.
At least three high-profile former lawmakers, including ex-floor leader Na Kyung-won, are reportedly weighing the option of joining the election alongside two sitting first-term lawmakers.
