(2nd LD) Spy chiefs of S. Korea, Japan, U.S. meet and discuss N. Korea
TOKYO/SEOUL -- The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, Japan and the United States held a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday and exchanged views on North Korea and other relevant issues, informed diplomatic sources said.
Park Jie-won, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), met with Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines at an undisclosed place in Tokyo earlier in the day, according to the sources.
U.S. intel chief Haines arrives in S. Korea ahead of Moon-Biden summit
SEOUL -- U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for talks with Seoul officials, as the two countries seek to ensure a coordinated approach to North Korea and prepare for their upcoming summit.
Haines flew in from Tokyo after holding a trilateral meeting with her South Korean and Japanese counterparts -- Park Jie-won and Hiroaki Takizawa -- earlier in the day, apparently with cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization topping their shared agenda.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks tumble on foreign sell-offs amid inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell over 1 percent for the second straight session Wednesday as foreign investors dumped local shares amid growing worries over inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 47.77 points, or 1.49 percent, to close at 3,161.66 points.
DP's presidential hopefuls gearing up for primary match
SEOUL -- Presidential hopefuls of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) are rushing to shore up their respective support base in the party as they gear up to compete in upcoming high-stakes primary elections.
With about 10 months left before the presidential election set for March 2022, the top three DP hopefuls are Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, currently the party's leading presumptive presidential candidate; Lee Nak-yeon, a former party leader; and Chung Sye-kyun, a former prime minister.
French Embassy threat-sentence
SEOUL -- Two foreign nationals arrested for posting threatening flyers at the French Embassy in Seoul last November were released on Wednesday after receiving suspended sentences from a court.
The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the two men -- one from Russia and the other from Kyrgyzstan -- to imprisonments of six months each, suspended for one year, on charges of posting threats against the diplomatic mission.
N. Korea leaves out photos of inter-Korean summit from album of leader's diplomatic activities
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday published a photo album showing leader Kim Jong-un's diplomatic activities but has left out photos of his summit meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in amid chilled inter-Korean relations.
The album, published by the North's Foreign Languages Publishing House, features 10 photos of Kim's summit talks with other leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, from March 2018 to June 2019.
S. Korea, New Zealand discuss cooperation in vaccines, hydrogen technologies
SEOUL -- South Korea and New Zealand discussed efforts to boost cooperation in areas including COVID-19 vaccines and hydrogen technologies in their regular economic talks on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.
Lee Seong-ho, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, held video talks with Mark Sinclair, New Zealand's deputy secretary for Americas and Asia, in which they agreed to make efforts to expand cooperation in hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen production as future industrial fields.
Unification minister planning to visit Washington next month: official
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young is planning to visit the United States next month, an official said Tuesday.
Details of Lee's visit have yet to be finalized, and the exact schedule could change depending on the coronavirus situation and the South Korea-U.S. summit slated for next week, according to the official.
Moon presents new Supreme Court justice with letter of appointment
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in gave Cheon Dae-yeop, a veteran judge, a certificate of appointment as a new Supreme Court justice on Wednesday.
The president took note of Cheon's "firm faith in judicial independence, a guarantee of basic rights and the protection of the socially underprivileged," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
JEONJU -- Local gov't office raided over public servant's alleged land speculation
Police raided the North Jeolla Province government office Wednesday over alleged land speculation by a public servant.
The Jeonbuk Police Agency said it searched the office and the home of the employee hired by the provincial government, located in Jeonju, about 240 kilometers south of Seoul. The suspect's computer files, mobile phone and related documents were seized in the process.
