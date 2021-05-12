(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 12)

The report found that the unprecedented public health crisis widened the income disparity between the rich and the poor even further. The wealth gap has also deepened due to soaring home prices and bullish stock markets. Simply put, the poor have become poorer while the rich have become richer. One may say that such a trend is inevitable as it is a global phenomenon following the spread of COVID-19. Nevertheless, it is difficult to ignore the seriousness of the polarization which could destroy social cohesion.