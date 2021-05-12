(LEAD) Padres' Kim Ha-seong takes over at shortstop after teammate tests positive for COVID-19

Kim got the start at shortstop against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday (local time), hours after the Padres announced that their star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It was Kim's first start since last Wednesday, and the No. 8 hitter went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Padres' 8-1 victory. Kim also struck out twice.

