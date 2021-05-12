KT&G Q1 net income down 7.3 pct to 271.8 bln won
10:25 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 271.8 billion won (US$242.1 million), down 7.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 317.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 314 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.3 percent to 1.26 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
