(LEAD) KT&G Q1 net falls 7.3 pct on base effect

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 7.3 percent from a year earlier on a base effect.
Net profit for the three months that ended in March fell to 271.8 billion won (US$242 million) from 293.1 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Long-term deposits in MSA Escrow Fund, which the company put for its product sales in the United States, were reflected in the first quarter of 2020. But in the first quarter of 2021, there were no such one-off gains," a company spokeswoman said.
Operating profit rose 1.2 percent to 317.7 billion won in the first quarter from 314 billion won a year ago. Sales climbed 7.3 percent to 1.26 trillion won from 1.17 trillion won during the same period.
Increased product prices in markets such as the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States helped buoy the operating income, the statement said.
In the first quarter, the company's domestic sales rose 0.6 percent to 9.63 billion cigarettes from 9.57 billion units and its market share also increased to 64.5 percent from 64 percent.
Its overseas sales jumped 30 percent to 9.5 billion cigarettes from 7.3 billion units during the cited period, helped by strong demand in emerging markets.
