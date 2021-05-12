LG Uplus Q1 net income up 35 pct to 200.9 bln won
May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 200.9 billion won (US$178.9 million), up 35 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 25.4 percent on-year to 275.6 billion won. Revenue increased 4 percent to 3.41 trillion won.
The operating profit was 15.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
