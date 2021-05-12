Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 370 bln-won order to build WTIV
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday that it has signed a 370 billion-won (US$330 million) deal to construct a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).
Under the deal with Monaco's Eneti Inc., the South Korean shipbuilder said it will deliver the vessel by the third quarter of 2024.
The deal has an option to build an additional WTIV, the company said.
The vessel, which is 148 meters long and 56 meters wide, can sail while loaded with five offshore wind turbines whose full generation capacities range from 14 megawatts to 15 megawatts.
The vessel will be built based on the "NG-16000X" design of GustoMSC B.V., a Dutch engineering firm.
DSME has bagged orders for 25 ships worth $2.54 billion, including 11 very large crude oil carriers, nine liquefied petroleum gas carriers, four container carriers and one WTIV, so far this year, representing 33 percent of its annual order target of $7.7 billion.
