Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #DSME

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 370 bln-won order to build WTIV

11:34 May 12, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday that it has signed a 370 billion-won (US$330 million) deal to construct a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

Under the deal with Monaco's Eneti Inc., the South Korean shipbuilder said it will deliver the vessel by the third quarter of 2024.

The deal has an option to build an additional WTIV, the company said.

The vessel, which is 148 meters long and 56 meters wide, can sail while loaded with five offshore wind turbines whose full generation capacities range from 14 megawatts to 15 megawatts.

The vessel will be built based on the "NG-16000X" design of GustoMSC B.V., a Dutch engineering firm.

DSME has bagged orders for 25 ships worth $2.54 billion, including 11 very large crude oil carriers, nine liquefied petroleum gas carriers, four container carriers and one WTIV, so far this year, representing 33 percent of its annual order target of $7.7 billion.

This image provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on May 12, 2021, shows a wind turbine installation vessel to be built by DSME. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK