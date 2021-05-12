Shinsegae International Q1 net income up 405.9 pct to 23.7 bln won
14:37 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 23.7 billion won (US$21.1 million), up 405.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 21.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 12 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 5.7 percent to 341.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 18.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)