Shinsegae Q1 net income up 5,452.1 pct to 89.2 bln won
14:54 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 89.2 billion won (US$79.4 million), up 5,452.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 123.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 3.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.3 percent to 1.31 trillion won.
The operating profit was 31.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
