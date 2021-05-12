Moon presents new Supreme Court justice with letter of appointment
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in gave Cheon Dae-yeop, a veteran judge, a certificate of appointment as a new Supreme Court justice on Wednesday.
The president took note of Cheon's "firm faith in judicial independence, a guarantee of basic rights and the protection of the socially underprivileged," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
"As the Supreme Court's ruling has a profound impact on our society and future generations, the burden will be heavy as a Supreme Court justice," Moon was quoted as telling Cheon after the Cheong Wa Dae ceremony.
In early April, Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su recommended Cheon, then serving as a Seoul High Court judge, to Moon to succeed Park Sang-ok, a retiring member of the 14-member bench, for a six-year tenure.
Cheon went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing and lawmakers approved of the motion in a vote.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)