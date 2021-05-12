Kiwoom Securities Q1 net income up 3,887.4 pct to 266.8 bln won
16:23 May 12, 2021
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 266.8 billion won (US$237.2 million), up 3,887.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 347.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 10.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 27.3 percent to 1.43 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
