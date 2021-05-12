Go to Contents
HMM surges on Seoul bourse after MSCI Korea Index inclusion

17:13 May 12, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top shipper HMM Co. on Wednesday surged on the country's bourse after it was newly included in the Korea Index of global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

HMM closed at 47,600 won (US$43) on the Seoul bourse, up 7.21 percent, or 3,200 won, from the previous session as foreign investors scooped up HMM, dumping other shares due to woes over inflation.

On Wednesday, foreigners offloaded a net 2.69 trillion won -- the highest amount since Feb. 26.

If a company is included in the MSCI Korea Index, foreign investors usually believe it is appropriate to invest.

The global index provider selects newcomers to its Korea Index and dropouts on the basis of market caps.

This file photo provided by Pusan Newport Co. (PNC) shows a 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier of HMM Co. entering the Port of Busan in the city of Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The MSCI Korea Index is aimed at gauging the performance of the large- and mid-cap segments of the South Korean market, covering nearly 85 percent of the Korean equity universe.

On hopes of increased shipping costs from economic recovery, local shippers have staged a rally on the local bourse.

Shares of HMM have risen nearly threefold so far this year from 16,500 won to 47,600 won on the Seoul bourse, expanding the company's market capitalization.

HMM said Wednesday it put an additional three container carriers on its route to the U.S. to support local exporters.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

