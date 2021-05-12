Vice FM holds talks on bilateral ties, regional cooperation with Mongolian counterpart
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with his Mongolian counterpart, Batsumber Munkhjin, in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed efforts to enhance bilateral relations and regional cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
In the talks, Choi noted Mongolia's active participation and support in a South Korea-led regional cooperation forum on global health challenges, known as the Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security, and asked for continued cooperation going forward.
The forum was launched in September last year based on an initiative proposed by President Moon Jae-in to tackle pandemics and other challenges. Moon has invited North Korea to join the forum.
Choi also explained Seoul's efforts toward the goal of achieving complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. In turn, Munkhjin reaffirmed his country's unwavering support, the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to continue to seek possible areas of cooperation between the two countries to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
