N. Korea continues to strictly restrict religious freedom: U.S. State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea continues to strictly limit the basic rights of its people, including religious freedom, with up to 200,000 people believed to be held in prison camps because of their beliefs, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.
In its annual report on religious freedom, the State Department also noted the North Korean government continues to actively take part in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom.
"Since 2001, the DPRK has been designated as a 'Country of Particular Concern' (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom," the report said. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
In December, the State Department redesignated North Korea as a state violator of religious freedom for a 19th consecutive year.
The department said its report partly relies on information provided by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that may not be independently verified due to extremely limited access to countries such as North Korea.
"Multiple sources indicated the situation had not changed since the 2014 Report of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Human Rights in the DPRK was published," said the report. "In May, the NGO Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) estimated 200,000 individuals were being held in prison camps, many for being Christian."
The State Department said the United States continues to engage with other countries to express their shared concerns about religious freedom in North Korea.
"The United States cosponsored the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in December that condemned the country's 'long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights,' and it expressed very serious concern about abuses, including imposition of the death penalty for religious reasons and restrictions on the freedoms of conscience, religion, or belief," the report said.
"The U.S. government raised concerns about religious freedom in the country in other multilateral forums and in bilateral discussions with other governments, particularly those with diplomatic relations with the country," it added.
The U.S. has no diplomatic relations with North Korea.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)