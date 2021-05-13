Korean-language dailies

-- 'Martial law army transported bodies of citizen victims from Gwangju prison on May 23, 1980' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Seoul prosecution chief becomes 1st 'indicted central prosecution chief' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution indicts Seoul prosecution chief over power abuse allegations (Donga llbo)

-- 1st-term ruling party lawmakers call for 'withdrawal of 1 minister nominee,' Cheong Wa Dae hints at accepting proposal (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Employment of those in 30s, 40s drops despite favorable job market, growth mostly focused on 60s and older (Segye Times)

-- 40 1st-term ruling party lawmakers 'demand withdrawal of at least 1 minister nominee' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 1st-term ruling party lawmakers demand withdrawal of at least 1 minister nominee (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't confirms for first time 'minimum 55 bodies of Gwangju uprising victims vanished' (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Transnational solidarity only solution to tackling climate change' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Inflation fear' becomes reality as U.S. consumer prices jump 4.2 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Taiwan's TSMC shock jolts Asian stock markets (Korea Economic Daily)

