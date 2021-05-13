Go to Contents
2.0 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's southwestern region: KMA

09:00 May 13, 2021

WANJU, South Korea, May 13 (Yonhap) -- A 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southwestern region Thursday morning, with no damage reported, the weather agency said.

The quake occurred about 15 kilometers east of Wanju, a county in southwestern North Jeolla Province, at around 6:05 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 35.89 degrees north latitude and 127.33 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was recorded at up to Level 3 on the seismic intensity scale in North Jeolla and Level 1 in surrounding regions. At Level 3, tremors can be felt by people high up in buildings and cars may shake slightly.

Fire authorities said they had received two reports from people who felt the tremor but no reports of damage as of 6:20 a.m.

The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety, as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter.

This photo, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Wanju, about 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

