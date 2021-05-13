SK Innovation remains in red in Q1
09:24 May 13, 2021
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 368.1 billion won (US$325.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 502.5 billion, compared with a loss of 1.81 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 16.4 percent to 9.23 trillion won.
The operating profit was 37.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
