Regulator OKs Naver-Hybe's deal to merge K-pop fan community platform service
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has approved a deal by leading portal operator Naver Corp. and Hybe Co., the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, to merge their K-pop fan community platform services.
In January, Naver and Hybe announced a deal to combine their K-pop fan community platform services, V-LIVE and Weverse, in a bid to reach out to more global fans.
Under the deal, Weverse Co. Inc., an affiliate of Hybe, will take over Naver's V-LIVE business, and Naver will acquire a 49 percent stake in Weverse Co. for 412 billion won (US$363 million).
The Korea Fair Trade Commission said it has given the green light to the proposed deal as it is not likely to hurt market competition.
The watchdog said the deal will not hamper competition as there are already many operators providing similar online community services for K-pop fans.
