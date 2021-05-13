Seoul stocks trim losses from inflation worries late Thur. morning
SEOUL, May 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier losses late Thursday morning amid increased buying by institutions and individuals, after losing more than 1 percent due to the investor concerns about early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.97 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,148.69 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI came off to a weak start after the continued tech plunge on Wall Street drove down the local stock index in the past two sessions.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.67 percent as U.S. consumer prices expanded in April by the most since 2009, increasing investor worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering may come sooner than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 retreated 1.99 percent and 2.14 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 1.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.09 percent.
Chemical firm LG Chem declined 1.74 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dipped 4.11 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver decreased 1.46 percent, while pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics jumped 3.86 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,129.65 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.95 won from the previous session's close.
